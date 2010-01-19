My Photo

AFPS News

About

Categories

Subscribe to this blog's feed
Blog powered by Typepad

Other Stuff

« Major Brent Clemmer | Main

January 19, 2010

Helping the economy

From Reuters:

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet that a Senate race in Massachusetts could put President Obama's reform plans, especially those on healthcare, in jeopardy.

The S&P Healthcare Index (.GSPA) climbed 2.1 percent, led by Humana Inc (HUM.N), which jumped 5.5 percent to $51.17, as voters headed to the polls to determine who will replace Edward Kennedy in a close race.

Pharmaceutical companies' shares also advanced, with Merck & Co (MRK.N) up 3 percent at $40.64, and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) up 2.2 percent at $19.91. The pair represented the Dow's top two percentage gainers.

"A Republican win would be a positive for the markets since it would mean increased potential for gridlock in Washington," said Carmine Grigoli, chief U.S. strategist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York.

"This is probably especially true now, given the very large social agenda of the Obama administration."

'nuff said about Obamacare?

Posted by at 01:43 PM in Current Affairs |

Comments

Tip Jar

Powered by you

Tip Jar

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

January 2010

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Associations

  • Apachesm

  • Apachesm

  • Apachesm

  • Apachesm

  • Apachesm

Photo Albums

Archives

More...

Categories

Project Valour-IT